Astana, Kazakhstan synonymous with stability, sustainable growth, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nowadays Astana and Kazakhstan are synonymous with stability and sustainable growth, believes academic secretary of the Kazakhstan National Congress of Historians Ziyabek Kabuldinov.

"Kazakhstan has become universally recognized. Our economy is developing and we've achieved tangible results in the spheres of science, education and culture. The words ‘Astana' and ‘Kazakhstan' have become synonymous with stability and sustainable growth. Kazakhstan exudes tolerance and openness," Mr. Kabuldinov told a Friday press conference in Astana. According to the prominent Kazakhstani historian, all these positive changes are due to wise policy of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. "Kazakhstan proposed such incentives as the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and the OSCE Summit in 2010. In 2017, it will host the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017". I believe that all these positive incentives and changes are based on the inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord and peace in our country," the expert stressed.