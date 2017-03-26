Astana, Kazakhstan. Timelapse & Hyperlapse

Astana is the capital of Kazakhstan located on the Ishim river in the north portion of Kazakhstan, within Akmola region, though it is administrated separately from the region as the special status city. The population is more 875,000 within the city limits, so it is the second largest in Kazakhstan. Astana drastically changed after it had become the capital. The city master plan was designed by Kisho Kurokawa, a Japanese architect. Astana is home to many futuristic buildings, hotels and skyscrapers.





Video: Kirill Neiezhmakov