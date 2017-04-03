Astana keen to be among world's top 20 sports cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana wants to be among the world's top 20 sports cities, Kazinform has learnt from Elorda Aqparat.

Presently, out of 610 cities Astana is ranked 61st in the Global Sports Cities Index released by Sportcal consulting agency.



"There are plans to host at least ten official sports events ever year. These and other events aimed at the development of sports in the Kazakh capital will help us join the world's top 20 sports cities in the upcoming years," Berik Marzhikpayev, head of the physical culture and sports department of Astana city, said.



It should be noted that Almaty is ranked 27th by Sportcal.