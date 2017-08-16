Astana Light Metro construction discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev has discussed issues of inter-regional collaboration, trade, economic and investment cooperation with the Vice-Mayor of Beijing, Yin Hejun, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

Mr. Nuryshev noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between the two countries.

"During this period our cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian areas has been developing rapidly. For the last 4 years, the Chinese President has visited Kazakhstan three times, and this is the evidence of our high-level relations," he said.



The sides discussed the prospects for inter-regional collaboration as well as intensifying the contacts with the cities and regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Nuryshev called for strengthening the interaction within the Interregional Cooperation Forum. As a matter of fact, its first session will be held this September in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.

Particular attention was paid to the progress in implementation of the agreements reached between mayors of Astana Asset Issekeshev and Beijing Cai Qi this April regarding the need to speed up construction of the light rail rapid transit system (LRT) in the Kazakh capital. It was emphasized that the project is a part of the program of industrial and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and China and its successful implementation should demonstrate the high level of friendship between the two nations.