Astana lost to Benfica 0:2
07:53, 16 September 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The opening match of the Europa League group stage between "Astana" FC and Portuguese "Benfica" finished in Lisbon.
Despite the repeated attempts of the Kazakh team to kick a goal, the match ended in favor of Benfica. 51 minutes into the match Nicolás Gaitán scored the first goal. 11 minutes later Kostas Mitroglou repeated his success. Astana-Benfica - 0:2. This is the first time Astana joined the UEFA Champions League-2015/2016 Group C. Its opponents are Benfica (Portugal), Atlético (Spain) and Galatasaray (Turkey).