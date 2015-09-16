Astana lost to Benfica 0:2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The opening match of the Europa League group stage between "Astana" FC and Portuguese "Benfica" finished in Lisbon.

Despite the repeated attempts of the Kazakh team to kick a goal, the match ended in favor of Benfica. 51 minutes into the match Nicolás Gaitán scored the first goal. 11 minutes later Kostas Mitroglou repeated his success. Astana-Benfica - 0:2. This is the first time Astana joined the UEFA Champions League-2015/2016 Group C. Its opponents are Benfica (Portugal), Atlético (Spain) and Galatasaray (Turkey).