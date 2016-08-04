Astana lost to Celtic in 1st HT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first half-time of the Astana vs. Celtic match being held in Glasgow within the third qualification round of the UEFA Champions League ended with a win of the Scottish team 0:1.

Leigh Griffiths from the Celtic scored the game with a goal kicked almost at the end of the HT.



Now Astana needs to win or score draw 2:2 or more to qualify for the next round.

Recall that the first match between Astana and Celtic ended in a draw 1:1 at Astana Arena stadium.



