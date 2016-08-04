  • kz
    Astana lost to Celtic in 1st HT

    01:49, 04 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first half-time of the Astana vs. Celtic match being held in Glasgow within the third qualification round of the UEFA Champions League ended with a win of the Scottish team 0:1.

    Leigh Griffiths from the Celtic scored the game with a goal kicked almost at the end of the HT.  

    Now Astana needs to win or score draw 2:2 or more to qualify for the next round.  

    Recall that the first match between Astana and Celtic ended in a draw 1:1 at Astana Arena stadium.  

     

