Astana makes history scoring first points on road in Champions League

ASTANA. KAZIFNORM - Astana FC had a draw against Turkish Galatasaray football club (1:1) in the final game of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. It became a new milestone for the team, Sports.kz informs.

Before, the team from the capital city of Kazakhstan scored points at home only. It was the first time Astana scored points on the road in the UEFA Champions League after a draw in Istanbul. Before the group stage Astana also managed to take home one point from road games against Finish HJK and Cypriot APOEL.

However, Astana never won on the road yet.