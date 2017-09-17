Astana marathoners watching GGG vs Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The participants who have finished the annual Astana Marathon 2017 are watching the fight of Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Astana City Administration earlier installed a LED screen in the start-to-finish town that is now airing the bout. The organizers decided to hold the awarding ceremony for the first winners after the fight.

It is noteworthy that over 4,500 people are participating in the marathon. Now, they are finishing the 10 km run.











