ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, on July 6, Astana marks its 17th anniversary. The main motto of the Astana Day is "Astana - heart of the country!".

It should be noted that N. Nazarbayev announced the beginning of the celebration of the holiday on July 4 at the square of the ethno memorial complex "Atameken" where he took part in the flag-raising ceremony and presented shoulder knots to graduates of higher military educational establishments.

Concerts, cultural events, festivals will be held within the framework of the celebration of the Astana Day. The celebration will be crowned by the grand fireworks which is going to be seen in many places of the city - embankment of the Esil River, square in front of "Khan Shatyr" center and square at the intersection of Abylai-khan avenue and Pushkin Street.

Besides, celebrations will be held in all the regions of the country.

The holiday is celebrated since 2009.