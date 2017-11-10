Astana may host EAEU Digitalization Forum

CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested holding the EAEU Digitalization Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President said that Astana could host the EAEU Digitalization Forum in the first quarter of 2018 at the 14th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk on Thursday.



At the forum, Nursultan Nazarbayev especially stressed that the two countries should exchange experience in digitalization of healthcare sector, adding that Kazakhstan and Russia have prospects in terms of development of bilateral cooperation in medicine and medical tourism.



The President revealed that Kazakhstan had been introducing state-of-the-art technologies into domestic healthcare sector, i.e. digital health passports, an integrated information system and many other things.



He also emphasized that the development of a network of healthcare at a distance is of paramount importance and that Kazakhstan and Russia should be the EAEU pioneers in that respect.