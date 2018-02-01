Astana may host International Youth Conference on SGDs

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Abzal Nukenov addressed a plenary session of the ECOSOC Youth Forum held at the UN Headquarters in New York City, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, the Vice Minister made the attendees familiar with the country's youth support programs, the major indicators of the youth policy, and the priorities of the Head of State's Spiritual Modernization Program. At the end, Abzal Nukenov proposed Astana as the host city of the 2020 International Youth Conference on the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society, the Kazakh official held several meetings with representatives of the UN and other countries, including ECOSOC President Marie Chatardová and UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth Jayatma Vikramanajka.