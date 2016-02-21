Astana Mayor A.Dzhaksybekov partook in annual Skiing Festival (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov participated today in the annual 16th Skiing Festival of Astana, Kazinform reports.

This year, the event was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

Accompanied by his deputy Ermek Amanshayev, Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev, Lieutenant General Abai Tasbulatov, and Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee Serik Kalkabassov, Dzhaksybekov covered a distance of 1.6 km in 10 minutes.

More than 3,000 participants and guests gathered for the brightest and funniest activity held in Astana at the end of winter. Among them are children, school students, law-enforcement and public service officials.



































