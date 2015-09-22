Astana Mayor and Governor of South Moravia discussed prospects of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov met with Governor of South Moravia of the Czech Republic Mikhal Hasek, who came to Astana within his official trip to Kazakhstan.

"Our countries have traditionally friendly and productive relations and possess a great potential for future strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership. Great results have been achieved in the sphere of expansion of interregional cooperation. I'm confident that your visit to Kazakhstan will give an additional impetus for activation of interregional and trade and economic cooperation between our countries," A. Dzhaksybekov said addressing M. Hasek.

In turn, M. Hasek noted that after the visit of President of the Czech Republic M. Zeman to Kazakhstan, there is a task to find the right solutions in the field of bilateral cooperation. He also proposed several spheres for joint work such as education and science, entrepreneurship, culture and tourism.

"Science is successfully developing in our region as well as innovations and modern technologies. One third of the funds allocated for research purposes falls at our region. Thus, we have a number of research centers. I would propose cooperation between our research centers and universities as the first step of our partnership in this sector," M. Hasek said.

A. Dzhaksybekov assured that the Astana administration is ready for cooperation in all spheres. He also proposed to hold a series of events within the framework of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017. A. Dzhaksybekov expressed his confidence that the Czech Republic would be an active participant at the exhibition.

"This year at the EXPO in Milan I familiarized with the plans about the exhibition in Astana and we discussed them with President M. Zeman. Thus, I can assure you that all of our regions will take part in the exhibition in 2017," M. Hasek noted.