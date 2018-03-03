Astana mayor awards builders who rescued children

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev has awarded today the construction workers who rushed to the rescue of three children and a young woman trapped by the fire at the Nova City residential complex on Friday, Kazinform cites the website of the city administration.

Builders Ruslan Berikov, Akylbek Zhakaimov, Dogystan Adilbek, window fitter Zhassulan Baisseitov, and engineer Ruslan Zhalbakov were awarded "Active Citizen" statuettes, thank you letters from the mayor, as well as cash prizes.

In turn, Asset Issekeshev has expressed gratitude to the brave men for their heroism, highlighting that there are people who are ready to come to the rescue of those in need in the face of danger.

Mayor Issekeshev praised the act of heroism saying it deserves the highest appreciation as well as the men's courage, selflessness, and humanism," said the mayor.

According to the Astana Emergency Department, all of them have been recommended for "Courage in Emergency Situation" decoration.

It is to be recalled that the fire at the residential complex in E38 Street in Astana was reported at 14:19 p.m. yesterday. When the firefighting crew arrived, the flame had already engulfed the apartment on the seventh floor. 5 people were evacuated from the scene. It turned out that four young men who were on their way back from lunch saw the dense smoke coming from the balcony and rushed to the rescue of a woman and three children who were trapped by the fire in the apartment. The men also helped the elderly woman residing in the same building.



