  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana Mayor congratulated women on upcoming March 8 holiday

    09:49, 06 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated all women on the International Women's Day, the press service of the Mayor informs.

    "This day just like spring brings the best emotions, it makes us feel event bigger respect and gratefulness to our mothers and wives, sisters and daughters for their dedicated and hard work, for their care and endless love.

    I wish you all strong health, happiness, inner peace and prosperity. May all your dreams come true and wellbeing and accord be raining in your families!" the press service of the Mayor cites him.

    Tags:
    Astana Holidays Akimat News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!