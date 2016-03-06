Astana Mayor congratulated women on upcoming March 8 holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated all women on the International Women's Day, the press service of the Mayor informs.

"This day just like spring brings the best emotions, it makes us feel event bigger respect and gratefulness to our mothers and wives, sisters and daughters for their dedicated and hard work, for their care and endless love.

I wish you all strong health, happiness, inner peace and prosperity. May all your dreams come true and wellbeing and accord be raining in your families!" the press service of the Mayor cites him.