  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Astana mayor congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

    11:13, 30 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital - Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has congratulated the residents of the city on the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "Dear residents and guests of Astana city! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 20th anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan! Today Astana has become a byword of how all Kazakhstanis are committed to values of the civil society embodied in the Constitution. I am confident that concerted efforts and huge potential of our people under the guidance of our leader Nursultan Nazarbayev will help us achieve our ambitious goals. I wish you and your loved ones peace and success," the congratulatory message reads.

    Tags:
    Astana 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!