Astana mayor congratulates women on their holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has extended his congratulations on the International Women's Day to all women of Kazakhstan, astana.gov.kz reports.

"Dear women! Please allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the International Women's Day!" the message reads.

"On this day we feel gratitude and respect for our mothers and wives, sisters and daughters for their boundless love and care.

I would like to wish you good health, happiness, warmth and prosperity! Let all your dreams come true!" the message says.