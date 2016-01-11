Astana mayor defines key areas of focus for 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has chaired today the first meeting of the Astana city administration to define the key areas of focus in 2016.

At the meeting mayor Dzhaksybekov especially stressed that the administration's work will be based on the implementation of five institutional reforms put forward by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev last year.

From now on all employees of the city administration will be governed by the new laws on civil service and anti-corruption as well as the new code of ethics that became effective on January 1, 2016. The laws were adopted within the framework of the first reform aimed at improving efficiency of government apparatus.

The new local police service which numbers nearly 1,500 police officers was established on January 1 in Astana. Headed by colonel Bakhytzhan Malybayev, it will be responsible for keeping the public order and protecting the population of the city.

"This year we have new plans but the goals remain the same - raising the effectiveness of municipal services and preserving socioeconomic indicators of the Kazakh capital," Mr. Dzhaksybekov said in conclusion.