Astana Mayor: First President of Kazakhstan is the key to livable future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov congratulated residents and guests of the city on the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

"This is a celebration of the historical choice of the people of Kazakhstan on the way to successful social and economic development which is inextricably linked with the name of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the key to livable future based on political stability and interethnic accord. May I wish all of you good health, success and prosperity!" the message reads.