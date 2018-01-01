Astana mayor holds meeting with city authorities, utilities on Jan 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev started the first day of the new year with a working meeting attended by his deputies, akims (heads) of the districts, representatives of the city department of internal affairs, the department of emergencies, and city utilities, Kazinform reports.

"Participants of the meeting reported on the emergencies that happened over the past 24 hours in the city, crime situation, the measures assumed to ensure public order and continuity of the work of public transport in the city and other issues," Elvira Zhurgenbayeva, official spokesperson of the Astana City Administration wrote in a Facebook post.



At the meeting it was noted that the situation in the city in the past 24 hours was stable.



Mayor Issekeshev instructed to ensure security and non-stop operation of all city utilities during the New Year holidays in Astana.