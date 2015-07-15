Astana Mayor launches new projects of SmartAstana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has taken part in the presentation and launching of new projects within the concept SmartAstana, the press service of the city's administration office informs.

The head of the city got acquainted with the projects called "Smart Clinic", "Smart School", "Smart Street Lighting", "Smart Payment", as well as to the work of the Intelligent Contact Center of the city administration office. "Smart Clinic" trial operation in urban clinic number 4 has been launched as part of the smart service which provides online arrangement to see a doctor and a self-recording terminal. The project "Smart School» is introduced on the basis of two schools of Astana - #3 and 15. The service provides the introduction of such services as "e-dining", "e-library", video surveillance systems, and digital educational resources. Mayor of Astana also familiarized himself with the project called "Smart Payment" which introduces a new mechanism of utility services payment in electronic format on the website smart.astana.kz. Head of the city was also presented a pilot project "Intelligent Contact Center of Astana Akimat" aimed at improving the quality of public services of the city's office. Finally A.Dzhaksybekov has officially launched the demonstrated projects. Recall that in the framework of the project concept Smart Astana JSC "Astana Innovations" is implementing a number of smart projects aimed at creating conditions and infrastructure for Astana's accession to the top 50 smart cities in the world. All the projects are implemented by investors without the involvement of budget funds.