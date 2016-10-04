Astana Mayor offers to launch direct flights between Kazakh capital and major Russian cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev suggested launching direct flights between Astana and all major cities of Russia ahead of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

“At the current stage of tourism and trade development we need to ensure transport availability for our people. For this reason, I think that we should link Astana with major cities of Russia ahead of the EXPO 2017,” Asset Issekeshev said at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum in Astana.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that his country will actively participate in the EXPO 2017.

“I would like to assure you, Nursultan Abishevich, that Russia will actively participate in this large-scale international exhibition and is ready to co-organize over 100 events within it,” said Putin addressing N.Nazarbayev.