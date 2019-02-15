Astana Mayor proposes solutions to support large families

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakhyt Sultanov, Mayor of Astana, chaired a meeting of the Working Group for Improvement of Citizens' Quality of Life, Kazinform cites the capital city hall's press service.

"Recently, district administrations and specialized departments have carried out reception of citizens. As a result, we made a database of particularly needy families. We see the picture and know the specific needs and problems of each of the families. At the first stage, we provided prompt assistance in terms of food, coal, school supplies, and conducted outreach activities. Sponsors and volunteers supported the initiative of the city districts' administrations to install gas analyzers in huts and private dwellings. We mapped out individual plans to support each family," said Bakhyt Sultanov.

One of the key issues raised by citizens is the affordability of housing.



"We should provide low-income and particularly needy families, including multi-child families, with municipal housing," the mayor concluded.



The mayor entrusted to decide on support tools through the Employment Roadmap, the Business Roadmap, social support and targeted social assistance for each family undergoing hardship.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to increase the level of solvency of citizens.



"Malika Bekturova, I charge you with exploring the possibility of providing members of large families with higher income jobs. In case of insufficient skills, it is necessary to ensure professional development and subsequent employment of citizens in the city's prioritized areas. In addition, based on the information available, I instruct you to make up the scheme for raising resources for assistance, including the possibility of awarding housing certificates," said Bakhyt Sultanov.

The mayor tasked the heads of the districts, jointly with the heads of Astana Administration's departments, to continue face-to-face meetings with citizens within the framework of the open week announced earlier.

"All statements and requests voiced by large families and other citizens should be promptly systematized, analyzed and submitted to the Government for consideration by the working group," said the mayor.



According to the latest data, 10,095 families living in Astana raise four or more children.