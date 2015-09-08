Astana Mayor surveyed construction of education and healthcare facilities in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has surveyed today construction sites of new education and healthcare facilities.

The first project is a 200-seat kindergarten in Yessil district to be put into operation by the end of the year. The kindergarten is located in a new residential district and is almost ready for exploitation. The Mayor visited also a new 1,200-seat school located on the left bank of Astana expected to be commissioned by the year end too. A 250-bed children's infectious diseases hospital is a new healthcare project of the capital city. The facility covers the area of 64 thousand square meters and will be opened at the end of September. One more new facility is the Centre for Medical and Social Rehabilitation located at the juncture of Streets No.31 and No.34. The 250-bed Centre includes an outpatient clinic and covers the area of 30 thousand square meters. Dzhaksybekov visited also a new 500-bed tuberculosis hospital located northeastern from Zheleznodorozhnyi residential area. The facilities are planned to be put into commission by the end of the year. Following his visits to the construction sites, the Mayor charged local authorities to finalize all issues, related to infrastructure and vaccess roads to the new buildings and emphasized the importance of training highly-qualified education and healthcare specialists.