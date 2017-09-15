Astana mayor thanks everyone involved in EXPO-2017 project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev thanked everyone who was involved in the preparations for and organization of the International specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017", Kazinform reports.

"EXPO-2017 helped develop all spheres of economy, boost tourist sector and promote Kazakhstan in the international arena. Thanks to the world exhibition, our capital city has become more beautiful and is developing more dynamically," mayor Issekeshev said at the ceremony honoring the best employees of the EXPO-2017 site.



Mr. Issekeshev added that EXPO-2017 has become one of the most successful strategic projects in the history of Kazakhstan.

"Today, I would like to thank everyone who has done excellent job during the three-month exhibition and that is 5,000 people," Issekeshev said.



It should be noted that the best 20 EXPO-2017 volunteers received educational grants from the Astana city administration.