Astana Mayor Zhaksybekov visited Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On May, 28 Astana city Akim Adilbek Zhaksybekov and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Italy Andrian Yelemessov met with Mayor of Milan Giuliano Pisapia. The meeting was held within the framework of A.Zhaksybekov's working visit to Milan.

Among the important themes, discussed at the meeting, were the prospects of the development of cultural and economic relations and the establishment of a sister city relationship as well as the exchange of experiences in the context of organizing Expo.

The Mayor of Milan emphasized that the rapid economic development of Kazakhstan and Astana in particular and the country's leading position in the Central Asian region are important for the further intensification of economic and cultural dialogue with Italy.

During the meeting A.Zhaksybekov briefed the Italian side on the progress of preparations for the «EXPO-2017» exhibition and invited the Mayor of Milan and business circles of the Italian region Lombardy to visit Astana. In addition it was proposed to Italian side to name one of the streets of Milan in honour of Astana or Kazakhstan and to organize Milan-Astana bike ride. These initiatives were met with interest by the Italian side.

G.Pisapia, in his turn, suggested to Kazakhstan to open Consulate General in Milan, noting that Milan is already ahead of New York by the presence on its territory of the Consulates General, representing various countries of the world.

On the same day the Kazakh delegation visited the Exposition Site of EXPO Milano 2015, where they got acquainted with expositions of the national pavilions of some countries and visited Kazakhstan's pavilion, which is, according to the organizers and guests of the exhibition, among the top five pavilions at the Milan exhibition, Kazinform refers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.