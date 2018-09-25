ASTANA MEDIA WEEK to bring together leading media reps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 2nd ASTANA MEDIA WEEK-2018 (AMW) will take place on September 26-28 this year at KazMediaCentre in Astana.

The event will focus on digital media issues bringing together more than 2,000 participants, including 60 top managers of Kazakhstan's and foreign media industry and above 50 production companies.



According to the organizers, the AMW will to the uttermost cover all spheres of contemporary media business, each day will be full of various interesting events.



The Content Market exhibition, slated for September 26, will open the AMW with participation of republican and regional TV channels, production companies from all over Kazakhstan, leading vending companies. The same day Media Talks discussion platform will debate professions of the future, media market development, education and literacy issues.



Various workshops, master classes and trainings for press secretaries, press service of central and local state bodies, journalists of regional mass media will be held on September 27-28.



The third day will hold the Astana Digital Forum to discuss digital marketing trends, use of digital resources and how to find own niche in digital economy.



The best press clubs will be announced at the closing ceremony.