Astana Media Week to bring together prominent speakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital city will host Astana Media Week from October 4 to 6, Deputy General Director of KazMedia Center and curator of the event Yerlik Karazhan said on Wednesday.

According to Karazhan, the three-day Astana Media Week will be dedicated to the development of Kazakhstani media industry.



"We will be organizing several events at the same time but in different formats within the framework of the media week. We hope it will give us a chance to discuss the most pressing issues," he noted.



The first day of the Astana Media Week will be the most eventful as participants will be able to attend the Content Market and Media Talks.



"We will invite the most prominent speakers, namely Lyailya Sultankyzy, Mikhail Dorofeyev, Serik Akishev, a representative of the Astana International Financial Center, to tell their success stories.



The Kazakhstan Press Club will arrange the PR Day on October 4. It will focus on the work of press services and what are the key trends of media market are.



"Astana Digital Forum will be held on the sidelines of the Astana Media Week on October 5," said Karazhan. "It will be run by our partner Select Group that will bring interesting international speakers to Kazakhstan".



Participants of the event will discuss the Internet marketing, crypto currencies, and how Internet giants Google and Yahoo operate.

The Regional Mass Media Forum will take place on October 6 under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"A series of events is planned. The main goal is to support domestic media industry and understand how big TV channels work," Karazhan added.