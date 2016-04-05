ASTANA: Mercedes collides with minibus with children on board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mercedes car has collided with a minibus in Astana city.

The traffic accident has occurred today at about 8 am. A driver of Mercedes has collided with "Gazelle" minibus with 13 children on board, student of a school #82.



As a result, a minor passenger of the minibus was brought to a medical facility with a diagnosis of bruised shin. After medical examination he was allowed to go home. The other passengers were not injured.



The investigation is underway.