Astana, Milan to step up cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov wrapped up his visit to the host city of EXPO 2015 Milan last week.

During the meeting with mayor of Milan Giuliano Pisapia the sides agreed that a special delegation of Astana city will be formed in order to study in great detail the Italian experience in organization and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2015 in Milan. "For us your exhibition is of particular interest. Given that Astana is gearing up to host EXPO 2017 we would like to study in great detail your experience in preparations for such grandiose event," Mr. Dzhaksybekov stressed at the meeting with his colleague on May 29. He also pointed out the high level of EXPO 2015 organization and the intense public interest to the Kazakhstani pavilion that had been unveiled there. Mr. Dzhaksybekov and Mr. Pisapia also touched upon prospects of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Milan. Utmost attention was paid to possible economic interaction between the two cities, especially in the context of the new Astana International Financial Center. "It will be established in the Kazakh capital in accordance with the decree of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. The center is believed to become the core of Kazakhstan's financial infrastructure and financial hub for the Central Asian region," Adilbek Dzhaksybekov said at the meeting. Mayor Dzhaksybekov added that Astana and Milan can cooperate in tourism, education, sports and culture. In conclusion, he invited Mr. Pisapia to visit Astana in order to familiarize with its socioeconomic potential.