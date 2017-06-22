Astana most popular travel destination in CIS this summer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has topped the rating of the most popular travel destinations in the CIS in the summer of 2017 published by the analytical agency TurStat , Kazinform reports.

As a host city of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 Astana deservedly tops the rating of the most popular cities for tourists in the CIS in the summer of 2017. Almaty city is ranked 6th in the rating.



Coming in second is the capital of Azerbaijan Baku. It should be mentioned that Astana and Baku turned out to be the most expensive cities for tourists as well.



Minsk (Belarus), Yerevan (Armenia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Chisinau (Moldova), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Kiev (Ukraine) and Ashgabat (Tajikistan) were also featured into the top 10 travel destinations for tourists this summer.



Ashgabat and Bishkek were named as the cheapest cities for tourists.



Most popular travel destinations in the CIS in the summer of 2017:



1. Astana (Kazakhstan)



2. Baku (Azerbaijan)



3. Minsk (Belarus)



4. Yerevan (Armenia)



5. Tashkent (Uzbekistan)



6. Almaty (Kazakhstan)



7. Chisinau (Moldova)



8. Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)



9. Kiev (Ukraine)



10. Ashgabat (Tajikistan)