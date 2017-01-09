Astana Motorsport treated Dakar teams with beshparmak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It has become a good tradition to treat all Dakar participants with the Kazakh national dish. This year the rest day was not an exclusion from the rule. Astana Motorsport cooked Kazakh beshparmak for all participants and guests of the rally.

The team cooked in every station on the rally route - in Argentina, Chile, Bolivia. The idea, according to Artur Ardavichus, the pilot, emerged in 2011 and has become a tradition since then. "Every year we have more meat and guests", Artur says.

This year Denis Berezovskiy was on the saucepan. The rest were busy with buying ingredients in La Pas. "Kazy" and 20 kg of meat we've managed to bring across the border to Paraguay. The vegetables are from the local market. Mutton we bought in La Pas. Instead of regular dough for beshparmak we used lasagna pasta", Denis told.





Everyone is aware that every year in the afternoon of the Dakar rest day all teams gather at Astana Motorsport. No invitation is needed. One just needs to follow the smell of the freshly cooked meat and onion broth. This year the film crew France TV was among the guests of Astana Motorsport. "A few years ago they asked what it was in the plate. Today even the French say "Oui, oui, - viande de cheval" while savoring the serving when they are asked if they know what they are eating.

Tomorrow is the seventh stage from La Pas to Uyuni (Bolivia) which has been slightly modified due to the adverse weather conditions. The teams will have to cover 644 km and 160 km of selective section.



