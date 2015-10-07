Astana Motorsports in 3d stage of OiLibya Rally of Morocco 2015 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Astana Motorsports team has passed the second stage of the OiLibya Rally of Morocco 2015.

Presidential professional sports club "Astana" represented by the driver and navigator Denis Berezovsky and Ignat Falkov. The team had technical problems with the vehicle. Nevertheless, Astana Motorsport finished 29 seconds before the end of the maximum time. At the moment our team holds the fourth place in T2 category. Kazakhstani team faced technical difficulties with the vehicle which continued during the second stage of OiLibya Rally du Maroc. Denis Berezovsky added that the situation was complicated by the rapidly changing terrain - sands, dunes and fine sands. But despite the problems the crew did not lose hope and continues to fight for the victory. Today, 7 October, the third stage of OiLibya Rally of Morocco 2015 is being held. Participants are expected to cover a distance of about 300 kilometers. Recall that OiLibya Rally du Maroc is the 9th stage of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies. Placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Rally of Morocco is the largest African rally of the year in both quantity and quality of competitors. The competition takes place from 3 to 9 October. Its total length is more than two thousand kilometers.