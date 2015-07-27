Astana Motorsports wins silver at 6 Round of the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Baja Espana Aragon took place in the Spanish town of Teruel. It is making the second of four stops of Baja tour of Europe within the World Cups.

Presidential professional sports club "Astana" was presented by two race crews of Astana Motorsports (cars and trucks). As a result Kazakhstan's team has won a silver medal in T2 class, reported the press service of Astana Motorsports. Recall that the driver and navigator Denis Berezovsky and Ignat Falkov earned the silver medal on Nissan Patrol in T2 class. A crew consisting of a driver Arthur Ardavichus, navigator Alexei Nikizhev and machine man Yakub Hrava defended the honor of the country in truck category.

At the end of the sixth stage of the World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Denis Berezovsky and Ignat Falkov took the second place, and the crew of the pilot Arthur Ardavichus, navigator Alexei Nikizhev and machine man Yakub Hrava are in the top 5 strongest truck race teams. There are still four stages of the World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies. The next stage will take place in Hungary in mid-August.