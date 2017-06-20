Astana mountaineers conquer Europe's highest peak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The climbers of Astana City Administration's Sports Club "Zhiger" have conquered Mount Elbrus, one of the highest peaks of the World, the administration press service reports.

The ascent was dedicated to Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Mountaineering Coach Sergey Belyakov, Deputy Director of the Zhiger Sports Club Kuanysh Seitmagambetov and four athletes climbed to the top.



Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain peak in Europe, is situated in the northern part of Greater Caucasus mountain range. The taller summit of Elbrus is 5,642 meters above sea level.