Astana moved up UEFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After a home draw in the match of the second tour of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League Astan FC continued to rise in the UEFA rankings, Sports.kz informs referring to Nur.kz.

As earlier reported, the Astana-Galatasaray match ended in a 2:2 draw in Kazakhstan yesterday.

This result allowed the football club from Astana to move up to the 163 rd place in the UEFA rankings. Previously, Astana was ranked 173 rd. The team's coefficient is 9.425 now.

Another Kazakhstani teams such as Aktobe is at the 186 th place and Shakhter from Karaganda is at the 201 st position.

Besides, the team from Astana earned 500 thousand Euros for the draw.