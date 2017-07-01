Astana, New Delhi become closer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 30, 2017 in Astana hotel Marriott was held a press conference on the opening of a direct flight between Astana and Delhi, attended by President of the Air Astana Mr. Foster, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Mr. Lastayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India H.E. Sarsenbayev and Charge de Affairs of the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan Mr. Gururaj, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in India.

During the press conference it was officially announced that on July 2, 2017, within the framework of increasing the availability of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, a new international flight will open on the Astana-New Delhi-Astana route of Air Astana. The city of New Delhi became the ninth in a row, a foreign metropolis, which will be connected by direct flights to the International Airport Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The flight connecting the capitals of Kazakhstan and India will be performed at a frequency of 3 times a week on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. In the near future, it is planned to increase the number of flights in this direction up to 5 times a week.

The new international flight is designed to realize the execution of the order of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to increase the transit passenger traffic through our country by 4 times by 2020.

Over the past 7 years transit air passenger traffic has increased 20 times. One of the most promising destinations for transit passengers is the route from India to CIS countries via Kazakhstan. The flight between the capitals will be an effective addition to the Almaty-Delhi-Almaty flight operated by Air Astana since 2004. Also, this flight will serve to stimulate business activity for the development of the newly created International Financial Center Astana (IFAC).

It should be noted that the opening of this international flight was preceded by the joint work of the company Air Astana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee of Ministry for Investment and Development and the Indian aviation authorities.