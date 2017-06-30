Astana not happy with 'trash art'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ArtFest Modern Art Festival together with art activists Luzinterruptus began to turn one of the fountains on Nurly Zhol Boulevard in Astana into an art installation filling it with used plastic bottles, Kazinform reports.

However, Astana residents were not happy to see hundreds of plastic bottles floating in the fountain. Facebook users started pouring out their complaints after seeing the haunting images of the fountain.







Representatives of Astana ArtFest tried to calm down the outraged Astana residents claiming that the installation is the best way to spread the message of human disregard for the environment and the world around us.







"We notice garbage in the fountains, but we don't notice it in the rivers, lakes and oceans. This installation is about environment and environmental friendliness," Astana ArtFest said on its official Facebook page.







According to Astana ArtFest, the installation is not finished. When the installation is finished, the bottles will be illuminated. It will be spectacular.

"Such floating installations appeared in London and New York. They deliver the message of environmental awareness and more responsible plastic use," one of Facebook users Ruslan Abdrakhmanov wrote.



Astana ArtFest also invited everybody to come and talk to the creators of the installation on Nurly Zhol Boulevard on July 6-8 and to learn more about Luzinterruptus and their work.