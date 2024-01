ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana authorities will offer free excursions around the left bank area of the Yessil River of Astana on May 6-9 under the Rukhani Janghyru program to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Astana, Victory Day and Defender's Day.

The tour will start at Ailand (aquarium) and Mega Silk Way Shopping and Entertainment Centre, the official website of the Astana administration reads.