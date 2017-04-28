Astana opens cycling season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100 sportsmen took part in the opening event of the highway cycling season in the green belt of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the website of the city administration.

The event was organized by Astana Ormany LLP with the participation of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports and the Specialized Children's and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 6.

The purpose of the event is the development of cycling, its promotion among the population, improvement of young cyclists' skills, and identification of promising athletes.