Astana Opera artists perform to a full house in Kokshetau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The performance of the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra and soloists at Ukili Ybyrai Akmola Regional Philharmonic on June 25th in Kokshetau was a great success. The audience enthusiastically reacted to Rossini's witty, cheerful operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta. Residents of the city showed the artists their warm appreciation with loud applause and unceasing shouts of ‘bravo,' the opera house's press office informs.

The performance was held within the framework of the Year of Youth as part of the implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru Program.

This evening, there was not a single empty seat in the auditorium of the Akmola Regional Philharmonic.

The creative team demonstrated mastery of stylistically challenging Rossini repertoire. The Music Director of the production, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdinov conducted the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra. The Maestro led the orchestra and the soloists firmly and confidently, conducting Rossini's complex opera with subtle humor, irony, and dynamism. The orchestra performed harmoniously and strikingly under the wave of his conductor's baton. Abzal Mukhitdinov conveyed spectacular virtuosity, color, exquisiteness, and comedy of the Italian classical composer's score at the highest level.

The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova brilliantly performed coquettish Giulia. The Principal Soloist's clear, vibrant voice and undeniable artistic charm did not leave anyone in the hall indifferent. The singer easily mastered the virtuoso arias and demonstrated unrivaled bel canto technique. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sundet Baigozhin perfectly interpreted the role of the hapless servant Germano. The famous Kazakh baritone showed top-notch vocal and acting skills, and his bright comedic talent caused incessant peals of laughter in the auditorium. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhan Tapin presented the young husband Dorvil. The tenor's performance was notable for its expressiveness, special fervor, and sincerity of feelings. Mezzo-soprano Saltanat Muratbekova as Lucilla was able to fully convey the emotions and feelings of her heroine. Blansac in the interpretation of Yevgeniy Chainikov turned out to be mysteriously charismatic, and Ramzat Balakishiyev skillfully performed Dormont.



At the end of the evening, enthusiastic listeners generously shared their impressions, appreciating the mastery of the performance, as well as the magnificence of complex costume and set design in the style of the Venetian carnival.

"The artists were very convincing in their parts. They managed to scintillate with their beautiful voices and artistry. Principal Soloists Saltanat Akhmetova and Sundet Baigozhin, who showed an incredible vocal technique, were particularly impressive," listener Nazgul Kaliyeva said.

"We are delighted with the visuals of this production. The resplendent costumes in the style of the Italian Commedia dell'Arte allowed us to plunge into the refined atmosphere of the Venetian carnival. Vocalists' character portrayals were incredibly organic, and the musicians expressed all the virtuosity and elegance of the melodies of the great Gioachino Rossini. Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov deftly led the performance, was keenly aware of its every nuance and added bright colors to his interpretation of the score. We hope that the performances of the Astana Opera's artists in our philharmonic will become a wonderful tradition for getting better acquainted with the great cultural heritage of classical and national art, especially for the young people," Meruert and Ulan Ramazanovs said.