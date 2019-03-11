Astana Opera Ballet Company to perform at Kremlin Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera Ballet Company was invited to perform on tour at the State Kremlin Palace (Moscow), which has the status of one of the most prestigious theatres and concert venues in Russia. Ballet stars gala concert "Vaclav Nizhinsky. The Great Artist's 130th Anniversary" will be held on April 18, in which the Astana Opera, headed by the Artistic Director of the ballet company, People's Artist of the Russian Federation Altynai Asylmuratova, will present choreographic masterpiece - Michel Fokine's ballet Scheherazade to the music of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, the opera house's press office informs.

"All tours are important for us. Recently, the ballet company has performed for a month with great success in the cities of Europe, and there were full houses everywhere. Now Andris Liepa has invited us to perform one-act ballet Scheherazade in Moscow at a prestigious concert venue. This will be an important and significant performance for us, as the entire second part of the gala program is given to the Astana Opera. The Kremlin Palace stage will be adorned with colorful sets, which we will bring from Kazakhstan. I hope that the dancers will be able to present the ballet at a high level. I would like to thank Andris Marisovich for his regard and trust in us. In March, Kazakhstani viewers will have a chance to see this ballet at the Astana Opera," Altynai Asylmuratova said.

Traditionally, People's Artist of the Russian Federation Andris Liepa's project "Autographs and Images" is held annually. The gala concert program includes fragments from the ballets Le Sacre du Printemps, Pétrouchka, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, Le Talisman and others. However, the evening's main event will be the showing of the captivating Eastern tale Scheherazade featuring Léon Bakst's revived decorations and costumes.



A young virtuoso, Principal Dancer of the Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform the part of The Golden Slave. The ballet critics and audiences all over the world fully appreciated the "magnificent flights of the Astana Opera's étoile, who retains exemplary academic form in the most incredible jumps". The Principal Dancer has a superb performing technique and rare individual charisma, the artist is able to hold the viewers' attention and lead them along. The opera house's young promising Soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform the part of the exquisite Eastern beauty Zobeide. Dancers with excellent acting talent Zhanibek Imankulov and Ildar Shakirzyanov will present Shahryar and Shakhezman. Charismatic dancer Olzhas Makhanbetaliyev is in the role of the Chief Eunuch. Odalisques - Moldir Shakimova, Adelina Tulepova, Yerkezhan Zhunussova, Mariko Kitamura, Seika Tonosaki, Nazira Zayetova.

Along with Kazakh dancers, a Principal of London's Royal Ballet Vadim Muntagirov and Daria Klimentova, and other world ballet stars, including Yulia Makhalina (Mariinsky Theatre), Tatiana Melnik (The Hungarian National Ballet), Eleonora Sevenard (Bolshoi Theatre of Russia), Brooklyn Mack (Washington Ballet), Xander Parish (Mariinsky Theatre), Denis Rodkin (Bolshoi Theatre of Russia) and others, will take part in the gala concert.



Let us remind that March 12, 2019, will mark the 130th anniversary of Vaclav Nizhinsky - the great dancer and choreographer of the early 20th century, the star of the Sergei Diaghilev's "Russian Seasons". He was one of the first male dancers in the world. His ballet parts overshadowed the glory of many ballerinas of the time. His plastique and artistic charisma brought him world fame.

The Host and Director of the evening is People's Artist of the Russian Federation Andris Liepa.

The concert will be held in 2 parts with an intermission.