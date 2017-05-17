Astana Opera, Bolshoi Theater cooperation embarks on a new journey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Opera and Ballet Theater and Russia's Bolshoi Theater are embarking on a new phase of cooperation.

The Astana Opera and Ballet Theater in the Kazakh capital and the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow inked a memorandum of cooperation with the support of the Kazakh Embassy to Russia, Kazinform has learned from the embassy. The memorandum was inked by director of the Bolshoi Theater Vladimir Urin and director of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater Galym Akhmedyarov.



As per the memorandum, the theaters will exchange specialists, opera singers, ballet dancers, guest performances, offer assistance and consultations and organize joint projects - something which has never happened before.



Alexander Sovostyanov, deputy director for PR and marketing of the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater, stressed that the sides exchanged performances of their troupes in Astana and Moscow before but that were mainly one-off events. He expressed hope that cooperation between the theaters will become of permanent character.



In his words, signing the memorandum with one of the world's best theaters is a big achievement that offers tremendous prospects for troupers of both theaters and gives a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh culture.



The sides expressed confidence that the signed document will contribute to the effective development and strengthening of friendly ties and cultural exchange in ballet, opera and symphonic art.