Astana Opera Chamber Hall to host Double Inspiration evening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An evening of piano duets Double Forte & Piano will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. On December 7, brilliant works by romantic composers and French impressionists will be performed in ensemble by international competitions laureates Aikerim Yessimkhanova and Dina Mirmanova.

Aikerim Yessimkhanova and Dina Mirmanova successfully give recitals at home and abroad. Among the piano duet's achievements it is worth noting the victory at the "Roma" International Piano Competition of the Associazione "Fryderyk Chopin" in 2014. Aikerim Yessimkhanova is a holder of the "Bolashak" scholarship, a graduate of the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover and the Musikhochschule Münster (under Professors C. Oakden and C. Rave).

Dina Mirmanova graduated from the Kazakh National Kurmangazy Conservatory (class of People's Artist of Kazakhstan, Professor Zh. Aubakirova), the official website of the Astana Opera reads.

This evening, the performers will demonstrate the art of interpreting piano music of various national composition schools: Norwegian, Hungarian, Czech, Russian, Spanish, and French.

The concert will feature Edvard Grieg's two Symphonic Pieces op.14: Adagio cantabile and Allegro energico. The outstanding Norwegian romantic composer's inspiration came from the imagery of his homeland - nature, folklore, spiritual traditions.

The artists will present Johannes Brahms' four Hungarian Dances at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. The famous work, created on the basis of Hungarian folk music, captures the listeners' attention with the spirit of freedom and temperament, reflects the versatility of the national Hungarian flavor, the unrestrained energy and vitality of this people.

The most popular work by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana - the poem Vltava from the series Má Vlast (My Homeland) will be performed. In this music, the audience will hear the sound of the flow of the Vltava River and its springheads, go on a forest hunt and make merry at a farmer's wedding, see the mermaid dance in silvery moonlight, and also see fortresses, castles and ruins that rise over the rocks along the great river.

Sergei Rachmaninoff's Six Pieces for Four-Hands Piano, op. 11: Barcarolle, Scherzo, Thème russe, Valse, Romance, Glory will be featured for the listeners. The melody Vo vsyu-to noch my temnuyu (On a dark night, we) was used in the Thème russe. The solemn last piece Glory, based on the famous eponymous folk song, stands out due to special ingenuity and innovative idea.

The rich concert program includes Maurice Ravel's Rapsodie espagnole: Prelude a la nuit, Malaguena, Habanera, Feria in the author's arrangement for two pianos, 1895. The distinctive work, which combines French musical impressionism and Spanish folk melodies in an original way, amazes the listeners with its sophistication, refinement, vivid colors, daring and innovative spirit.

The concert will begin at 19:00.