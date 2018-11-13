Astana Opera concludes tour in Italy with message to all of humanity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh artists addressed all mankind, performing Symphony No. 9 by the great composer Ludwig van Beethoven, which gives a comprehensive answer to the questions of the universe. Once more there was a full house in the auditorium! The tour of the Astana Opera Company at the Teatro Carlo Felice (Genoa, Italy) was concluded with great success on November 10, the Astana Opera Press Office informs.

The vocal parts were brilliantly performed by soprano - the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai, mezzo-soprano - the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, tenor - the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Bekmukhambetov, baritone - the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir performed under the baton of the Principal Conductor of the Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev.



The Symphony No. 9 is one of maestro's favorite works. We would like to emphasize that he is a representative of the Viennese classical school of conducting, as he has studied in Vienna - the city where Beethoven lived and worked. The incredible success of the creative teams that performed the music of the Austrian composer on Italian soil was due to well-coordinated work, as well as a deep understanding of music.



Alan Buribayev noted that the music work, the final movement of which holds the appeal "Be embraced, you millions!" will be relevant until humankind learns to live in peace and harmony, without wars and conflicts.



It should be noted that this is not the first tour of the Astana Opera House in Italy.



"We love the Astana Opera's company, all musicians are high professionals. This year we were able to get in and listen to the opera Abai and Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - the pinnacle of the Age of Enlightenment. All four movements: Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso (d-moll), Molto vivace (d-moll), Adagio molto e cantabile (B-dur), Presto (d-moll - D-dur) were wonderfully performed and sounded like a large-scale hymn of the human spirit. In my opinion, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 unites people. The creative team of the Astana Opera managed to convey this idea: there was real unity in the hall. Soloists, bravi tutti!" Marco and Bianca Tozzi shared their impressions.



"I sincerely enjoyed myself at today's concert. I liked everything: the choir, orchestra, and soloists," Bernardo Piaggi said.



"This is my first time listening to L. van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, and I think that I was very fortunate to get to know this music in a great performance of a wonderful tandem of the Astana Opera and Teatro Carlo Felice," Donato Muni noted.



On November 10, the artists of the Astana Opera performed not only in Italy, but also on this Saturday evening the opera house's ballet company has successfully presented in Astana a Gala Ballet featuring guest performers - stage masters of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus. The audience highly appreciated the magnificent program, which included classical choreographic masterpieces and significant works of famous contemporary choreographers.



The Genoese audience wished to meet again with the artists of the Astana Opera, and the management of the Kazakh opera house supported this initiative. Let us note that the cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Italy are growing stronger every year.