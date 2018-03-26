Astana Opera dancer wins audience of State Kremlin Palace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A brilliant Kazakhstani artist, Grand Prix winner of many international competitions, Principal Dancer of the Astana Opera Bakhtiyar Adamzhan performed on March 24 at the State Kremlin Palace (Russia, Moscow), Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera's press service.

A gala concert of world-famous ballet stars Rudolf Nureyev. From the Past to the Future, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the legendary artist Rudolf Nureyev, was presented as a tribute to the brilliant dancer and choreographer within the framework of the "Autographs and Images" project.



This evening Bakhtiyar Adamzhan performed the Diana and Actaeon Pas de Deux from the ballet "La Esmeralda' (music by C. Pugni, choreography by A. Vaganova) and the Quasimodo and Esmeralda Adagio from the ballet "Notre Dame de Paris" (music by M. Jarre, choreography by R. Petit). His partner was Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Principal Dancer of the Astana Opera Madina Basbayeva. The Moscow audience warmly greeted the performance of the Kazakhstani pair with a standing ovation after each number.



Let us remind that Rudolf Nureyev has once masterfully performed these roles. He was the brightest dancer of the 20th century. It was Nureyev who made a real revolution in the field of male dance. He was an unconditional legend during his lifetime, remaining equally convincing both in classical ballet and modern choreography.



"It is a great honor for me to participate in this wonderful concert program together with my colleagues - famous dancers at a world-renowned venue. This is undoubtedly the joy of meeting with other dancers, the exchange of experience, and the representation of the Astana Opera and our country in such a prestigious project," said Bakhtiyar Adamzhan.



In honor of Rudolf Nureyev's anniversary, world ballet stars have gathered at the State Kremlin Palace to express their respect and appreciation to the brilliant dancer. The best representatives of the classical male dance of the present day took part in the concert, among them: Bakhtiyar Adamzhan (Astana Opera), Ivan Vasiliev (Mikhailovsky Theatre), Semyon Chudin, Denis Rodkin, Jacopo Tissi (Bolshoi Theatre of Russia), Vadim Muntagirov (Royal Opera House), Xander Parish (Mariinsky Theatre) as well as their magnificent partners.



Rudolf Nureyev. From the Past to the Future is the first concert of Andris Liepa's new annual project "Autographs and Images", within the framework of which a broad audience has began their acquaintance with the work of outstanding 20th century dancers, whose names will forever remain in the history of world ballet.



