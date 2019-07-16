Astana Opera enjoys resounding success in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera’s artists’ performance of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on July 13 at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre was a big triumph. The grand production concluded the opera house’s tour, which took place within the framework of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan and was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera informs on its website.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra performed underthe baton of the famous Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva, the ArtisticDirector of one of the major European opera houses, Teatro Carlo Felice, who isa renowned specialist in Puccini operas and is well-versed in all the subtledetails of this rather complicated performing style. A long-standing friendshipbonds the celebrated conductor with the Astana Opera.





The orchestra musicians played masterfully andorganically, and it seemed as if the music was flowing from the stage.





This opera, imbued with the verismo spirit of everydaylife truth, was Puccini’s favorite work. He could «listen to it without fatigueagain and again». It has also won over the hearts of Tashkent viewers, who weretouched by the tragedy of the little geisha. With the latest chords, thecrowded auditorium burst into applause, the production astounded Tashkentresidents and guests of the capital.





«Everyone really wanted to see and listen to the operaAbai, which opened the tour. We were amazed by the power and beauty of thevoices: the singers simply lived onstage, and we were also in awe of themagnificent sets. Rightfully, Tashkent’s opera house has not given such lengthystanding ovations in a long time. We have also been looking forward to theopera Madama Butterfly. I was impressed by the sets of this spectacular,beautiful production. The performers, and also choral crowd scenes presented atthe very beginning of the performance attracted attention. I was impressed bythe pool that glittered all the time. One feels the masterful hand of the StageDirector, Costume and Set Designers,» the Honoured Worker of Culture of theRepublic of Uzbekistan, musicologist, Associate Professor of the Department ofMusic History and Criticism of the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan InessaGulzarova noted.

«I am very happy to listen to our colleagues,representatives of art and music. I consider this visit a celebration for us.Incredible, strong and expressive, absolutely amazing voices, such beautifulbel canto, the choir is very mobile, flexible. The artists’ portrayals turnedout complete, clear, as well as their superb job in duets. The skill of theorchestra should be noted as well, its sound balance was perfect: the musiciansdid not drown out the soloists, very high level. Opera art is an indicator ofcultural development. The ability to perform Italian opera in such a highquality is a major achievement,» composer Dilorom Saidaminova gives heropinion.





«Without any exaggeration, I want to express myabsolute admiration. I had the pleasure to be in Astana, at the Astana Operaand in 6 years it managed to become one of the most attractive opera houses onthe planet, not only in terms of its architecture and amenities created for theaudience and artists, but, above all, its staggeringly high artistic level. Notall opera houses can boast this, but during this time you have been visited bythe leading opera and ballet stars. Such regard needs to be won, it is not justrespect for the republic, for the people, this is recognition of the operahouse. Your productions are a huge phenomenon in the cultural and spirituallife of Uzbekistan, this is a confirmation that our ties are strengthening,» a journalist,art critic, Master of Philosophical Science Alo Khodjaev said.

«Everything is very harmonious visually and what Ihear does not dominate one another, which is very important. The artists keenlyfeel the music. The Astana Opera’s tour is a great event, thanks to you, thecity is becoming more and more culturally eventful,» Boris Gafurov, theArtistic Director of the Ilkhom Theatre emphasized.





«You have wonderful artists who presented the popularstory of Madama Butterfly at a very high level. As the Ambassador toKazakhstan, whenever I visit Nur-Sultan, I try to go to the Astana Opera, so Iknow the high quality, the world standard of the Astana Opera. Today is noexception; I am really enjoying the performance. I congratulate the AstanaOpera on the successful tour. I have seen many performances in Central Europe,and your production meets the highest international standards. I am sure,anywhere the Astana Opera will perform, they will draw attention and praise,»the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic ofBangladesh to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Masud Mannan shared.





«Today we had a true celebration of high art. I amvery pleased with the visit of our colleagues from Kazakhstan. They weremarvelous, what they did was world level,» the Honoured Artist of Uzbekistan,saxophonist Yunus Gulzarov gave his assessment.





From the very beginning of the opera, the performer ofMadama Butterfly – the Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktai – kept theaudience on tenterhooks. By the end of the last scene, the listeners did nothold back their tears. Butterfly is the most complex and multifaceted among allPuccini’s female characters. Defenseless, faithful, she has an inner core ofstrength and is unable to compromise. Cio-Cio-san’s internal drama is revealeddeeply and comprehensively in the opera, in all the richness of emotionalnuances. The plot dictates the importance of not only vocal, but also actingskills. It can be said with confidence that Zhannat Baktai performed this difficultpart wonderfully. Butterfly’s devoted maid Suzuki is always by her side.Realizing the hopelessness of the situation, she shares with her mistress allthe hardships of a long wait for Pinkerton. The Honored Worker of KazakhstanDina Khamzina’s interpretation of this heroine was exquisitely poignant. TheKazakh opera star, a magnificent mezzo-soprano, demonstrated her honed actingskills and virtuoso vocal ability.





The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Medet Chotabayevportrayed the carefree adventurer Pinkerton, demonstrating flawless vocals andtremendous acting talent. Italians have recognized that he is one of the few tocontinue the bel canto tradition. For great achievements in the opera art, thetitle of a Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy was bestowed on MedetChotabayev. Admittedly, the story’s frivolous protagonist is no stranger to thepangs of conscience, but his repentance comes way too late…





The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayevperformed the role of the distinguished United States Consul at NagasakiSharpless. His smooth rich baritone and unhurried manner contrasted withPinkerton’s impetuosity. The singer’s natural chivalry was consonant with theimage of Sharpless.





Ramsat Balakishiyev, Talgat Galeyev, ZhanatShybykbayev, Umerzhan Kadyrov, Shyngys Rassykhan, Samat Zharylkassynov, YelenaGanzha, Madina Islamova, Nazym Sagintai and Sarsenbai Arnur demonstratedexcellent acting and vocal skills. Tatyana Vitsinskaya presented her Americanheroine Kate Pinkerton with special charm.





«A wonderful audience, singing in front of it was apleasure, because we all felt their feedback, which is very important forsingers. We showed our art on this historical stage. I hope that we will bringhere many more new, beautiful operas,» Medet Chotabayev noted.





«What a hot climate, and equally warm audience, wewere welcomed with joy and friendliness. I am thrilled! We were supported byapplause after each spectacular number,» Zhannat Baktai shared.





The choir under the leadership of the Honoured Workerof Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov was magnificent as always.





Outstanding contemporary designer Ezio Frigeriocreated the sets for this production with Japanese flavour. It reflects deeppsychologism of the little geisha’s story. At the beginning of the performance,Cio-Cio-san’s house is decorated with flags and shrouded in delicate flowers.It is surrounded by beautiful nature, which reflects the hope of a realizationof the heroine’s naive dream of a happy life together with Pinkerton. A housethat has fallen into disrepair, withered flowers are consonant with theinternal state of Butterfly herself at the end of the performance: there is nolonger any hope for a brighter future.

Hand-painted panels parted in front of the viewers,which allowed them to see the image of the city, spread out on a hill. A playof light and 3D effects were added to all of this. Reflections on the waters ofa lake in front of Butterfly’s house amazed the audience. Unique full-scalestructures were used for this: an 18-meter pool, in which, it seemed, one couldsee the reflection of both the sun and the stars.





Each costume in this production was a true work ofart, created by the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino. Elaborate hatsand wigs completed the heroines’ images. The main character’s costume is a realhand-made Japanese kimono, which has an enormous artistic value. The AstanaOpera received it as a gift from the Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan.





The company presented the production of MadamaButterfly in a vivid and very heartfelt manner. Puccini created a genuinemusical tragedy, which has retained for all times its main virtue – exaltedhuman feelings celebrated in music.





The performance of Madama Butterfly was attended bycultural and art workers, veterans, and also representatives of the Kazakhexpatriate community. Incessant applause addressed to the singers, the Maestroand the orchestra musicians could be heard in the auditorium for a long time.





The tour aroused great interest among the residentsand guests of the capital of Uzbekistan. They discussed the productions ofZhubanov and Khamidi’s Abai and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly with delight andspoke about the professional level of Kazakh performers with admiration. Intheir opinion, the Astana Opera tour has become a real historical event in thecultural life of the two countries.