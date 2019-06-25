  • kz
    Astana Opera House staff deeply shocked by tragedy in Arys

    19:49, 25 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The staff of the Astana Opera House is deeply shocked by the tragedy that occurred in Arys, and wholeheartedly supports the residents at this difficult time, the press office of the opera house informs.

    "For all of us, this terrible tragedy became our common misfortune and rallied all Kazakhstanis together. Words do not express our pain and sympathy. We share your grief and sorrow. We express our condolences to the families of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery and fortitude to the wounded and survivors of this tragedy. We sincerely want such events to never happen again in our peaceful Kazakhstan. Arys, we are with you!" the condolence message reads.

