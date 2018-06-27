Astana Opera musicians invite to Fantasy, Blues and Foxtrot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brilliant musicians of the Astana Opera will present to the audience an original program of the concert Fantasy, Blues, and Foxtrot. Magnificent works of different genres and eras in an unusual performance will be featured at the opera house's Chamber Hall on June 29, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera Theater's press service.

Artists of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra - Zynkhar Akhmetbek (violin) and Ainur Kamalova (harp), as well as Nazym Ualiyeva (cello), Natalya Kernosova (piano) will perform music both solo and in original ensemble combinations.



A rarely performed work - C. Saint-Saëns' Fantasia for Violin and Harp in A major, op. 124 will be presented for the first time in Astana. Young talented violinist Zynkhar Akhmetbek will also perform C. Franck's Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano, dedicated to E. Ysaÿe, G. Gershwin's Three Preludes, arranged by J. Heifetz for violin and piano, G.F. Handel - J. Halvorsen's Passacaglia for violin and cello.



"Ainur Kamalova and I have long dreamed to perform C. Saint-Saëns' Fantasia for Violin and Harp together. This is an incredibly beautiful work. Sadly, there are not many works written for joint performance on the violin and harp. Meanwhile, both instruments possess a remarkable beauty of sound. At the same time, my burning desire was to perform C. Franck's famous Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano. It is extremely important for any musician to constantly play something new, improve, and keep in shape. Preparing a concert, choosing, learning and rehearsing a new program to later present it to the audience is not an easy task. That said, each of the proposed works has its own complexities, nuances of performing," Zynkhar Akhmetbek said.



A virtuoso Fantasia on the themes from Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin for harp solo, written by the famous harpist E. Walter-Kune will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital. The fantasia allows the musician to demonstrate their artistic temperament, performing brilliance, impeccable preciseness and clarity of each touch. Vivid expressiveness of the work will capture listeners' imagination, and they will easily recognize their favorite images from P. Tchaikovsky's famous opera in the cascade of dazzling passages.



"Fantasia on the themes from Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin for harp solo by E. Walter-Kune is a true masterpiece of classical music, just like J. Massenet's Méditation from the opera Thaïs, which will be performed this evening on a cello and harp. We approached the preparation of our concert with great responsibility. Despite the heavy workload - daily orchestral rehearsals for the opera house's repertoire, which run both in the morning and evening, we have managed to find time to additionally study for our solo program. We hope to honor the trust of listeners and bring them the joy of meeting with high art," Ainur Kamalova noted.



The concert will begin at 19:00.