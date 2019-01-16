Astana Opera prepares for Eugene Onegin premiere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eugene Onegin opera, which has become a staple of the operatic repertoire around the world, will be presented at the Astana Opera on February 8 and 9. In this production, high art connoisseurs will get a chance to listen to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's music, but it will also feature surprises from the stage director. It will be interesting to watch and listen to for theater-goers who are already familiar with this opera, and also viewers who are only planning to get acquainted with the story of Eugene Onegin. The premiere will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

"We invite everyone to Tchaikovsky's brilliant opera Eugene Onegin. I conducted this opera many times all around the world: at the Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, and also on tour in Israel, a year later I will conduct it at the Finnish National Opera. This time at the Astana Opera we will collaborate with the outstanding contemporary director Davide Livermore, who has already staged the opera Turandot at our opera house. It is gratifying that we have established close creative ties with this director. Davide Livermore will present his interesting concept. For me, as a conductor, it is important that the main basis of Davide Livermore's work on the material will be the musical score," Music Director of the production, Principal Conductor of the Astana Opera Alan Buribayev said.

Tchaikovsky organized the libretto for the opera Eugene Onegin in one night and then immediately started writing music. The composer created the libretto in collaboration with Konstantin Shilovsky. From Pushkin's novel in verse he only took the parts which were connected with the spiritual world and the individual fates of his characters.

"This is an exemplary story that goes far beyond a simple love story. It voices the matters of ethics, honor and society. Our production will be set in the time period when Pushkin's novel in verse was written, that is, we will be showing the 19th century. I deeply respect this era and would like to show sublime human relations. I would like to remind everyone that the great values that existed in the past can still be present in our life today. After all, they determine the quality of life of each of us through the choices we make," Davide Livermore noted.

At various times, many world opera stars brilliantly performed the leading roles in Eugene Onegin. At the Astana Opera, Sundet Baigozhin and Talgat Mussabayev will present the part of Onegin. Galina Cheplakova and Aigul Niyazova are preparing the role of Tatyana. Medet Chotabayev and Zhan Tapin will take the stage as Lensky, Olga - Dina Khamzina and Tatyana Vitsinskaya. Larina - Margarita Dvoretskaya, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Filippyevna, a nanny - Bayan Zhussupova, Saltanat Muratbekova, Prince Gremin - Mikhail Guzhov (Russia), Barseg Tumanyan, Company Commander - Shyngys Rasylkhan, Nurlybek Kosparmakov, Zaretsky - Zhanat Shybykbayev, Yerzhan Saipov, Triquet - Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev.

The production team is headed by the Music Director and Conductor - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, State Prize laureate Alan Buribayev. Director, Set Designer - Davide Livermore (Italy). Set Designer - Francesco Calcagnini (Italy), Costume Designers - Sofya Tasmagambetova, Pavel Dragunov. Principal Chorus Master - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, Choreographer - Elena Sherstneva. Lighting Designer - Vincenzo Raponi (Italy). Assistant Directors - Giancarlo Judica Cordiglia (Italy), Anja Rudak (Belarus), Yerenbak Toikenov. Assistant Costume Designer - Natalia Fedorova. Video Projections - D-WOK Srl., Head of Children's Choir - Altynganym Akhmetova.